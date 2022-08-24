BioRegenx Announces Long-Haul COVID Syndrome Study Using Its’ Medical Testing Device GlycoCheck
CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioRegenx, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS) based in Alpine, Utah, announces a new peer-reviewed study on long-haul COVID syndrome that included the use of GlycoCheck™, a FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device. GlycoCheck is patented in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, and Japan and is exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS.
The study, Persistent capillary rarefication in long COVID syndrome, was published in Angiogenesis and the findings suggest that “COVID-19 leaves a persistent capillary rarefication even 18 months after infection. Whether, to what extent, and when the observed damage might be reversible remains unclear.” It is estimated by the researchers conducting this study that up to 60% of patients who have recovered from COVID have long COVID symptoms.
The study was conducted by the Department of Medicine at University Hospital Münster, Germany, with Dr. Hans Vink, Chief Science Officer of BioRegenx as one of the authors.
“This study reveals significant microvascular damage and a strong reduction of the number of smallest capillaries in long COVID patients up to 18 months after the initial infection,” said Dr. Vink. “Impaired microvascular supply of oxygen and nutrients may very well contribute to the long-term sequelae and persistent symptoms of these long COVID patients. These findings underline the need for careful monitoring of their microvascular status, and this suggests that therapeutic intervention to optimize their microvascular health might be a promising therapeutic target for future studies.”
Robert M. Long, co-founder and CEO of Microvascular Health Solutions adds that “as this paper points out there appears to be a decline in the capillary density of these long-haul COVID patients. Observations from this paper and tests done at other locations have now led to three double-blind placebo studies using Endocalyx Pro™ to confirm if we can restore normal healthy microvascular function in these patients. As mentioned in the paper it is estimated that up to 60% of patients that have recovered from COVID have long-haul COVID Symptoms.”
Endocalyx Pro™ is a nutraceutical that has been shown to restore, regenerate, and protect the capillaries and microvascular system. It was developed for MVHS by Mr. Long and Dr. Vink, and is patented in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China, and pending in Canada and Europe. Endocalyx Pro™ is in multiple double-blind placebo studies studying its effect on conditions and diseases such as COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, sepsis, and more.
One of the double-blind placebo studies of Endocalyx Pro™ referenced above by Mr. Long is on COVID-19. The study is titled The effect of Dietary Glycocalyx Precursor Supplementation on endothelial function, on markers of vascular function and on cardiac performance in patients with COVID-19 infection. That study is being conducted at the University of Athens in Athens, Greece, where researchers will study the effect of Endocalyx Pro™ on endothelial, vascular, and left ventricular myocardial function in patients with COVID-19 infection. The study will include patients who have been previously hospitalized due to COVID-19. Patients will be randomized in a controlled environment where some will take Endocalyx Pro™, and others will be given a placebo. The study will be conducted over a 12-month period.
Endocalyx Pro™ is available from Microvascular Health Solutions and NuLife Sciences, both BioRegenx subsidiaries.
About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) a holding company, is the parent company of four owned subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.
