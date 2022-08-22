Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens New Location in Wallingford, Delaware County
Ducklings Early Learning Center is opening their newest location in Wallingford, PA on Tuesday, September 6th.
Wallingford is a community where everybody knows one another & helps each other out. Being from here, being able to bring good & quality childcare feels like the neighborly thing to do.”WALLINGFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center, a childcare and preschool education program, will open a brand new location in Wallingford on Tuesday, September 6th. The Wallingford Ducklings Early Learning Center offers childcare services and a wide variety of programs and activities for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. Families can opt for part-time or full-time care depending on their needs.
— Halley & Ed Scarpignato
Ducklings focuses on nurturing the “Whole Child” through the principles of mind, body, heart, and family to encourage students to grow into well-rounded, community-oriented individuals. Their proprietary Here We Grow® Curriculum was designed by top education experts and integrates data-driven research with Ducklings’ educators’ creative approaches.
The early childhood center also recognizes each child’s individual learning style and unique needs to help them thrive.
The center’s owners, Ed Scarpignato and Halley Perrupato-Scarpignato, are thrilled to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local families and continue to serve as leaders in the community. Halley holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education as well as a master’s degree in special education. She and Ed have been volunteers with the Special Olympics of Delaware County since 2008, and Ed recently coached Team PA’s softball team at the National Games in Orlando, Florida.
Ed commented, "Wallingford is a small community where everybody knows their neighbors and helps each other out. Being from here, I know how important education is and being able to bring good quality childcare feels like the neighborly thing to do."
The childcare center’s highly-trained, degreed early educators use age-appropriate, multisensory activities to help children reach developmental milestones, build confidence and self-esteem, and have fun with their peers. Families are kept in the loop about their child’s developmental progress through a custom digital platform for easier accessibility and security.
Halley commented, “Education starts way before a child enters kindergarten. Their brains are developing at such a rapid rate during those first few years of life and this is the time they are making their first impressions about the world. We were first introduced to Ducklings when looking for care for our own daughter, Scarlett. It was important to us that she be in a more of a school-like setting versus a ‘daycare,’ and that she would have opportunities to interact with children of all backgrounds."
The new Ducklings site is located at 3 Moore Road, Wallingford PA 19086.
Families can submit their contact information to get in touch with a representative about details on classes, rates, and curriculum.
For over 25 years, Ducklings has operated as a successful childcare program that has grown throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. By employing a consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities.
