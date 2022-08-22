BCI Update on Knox County Officer-Involved Shooting

(MOUNT VERNON, Ohio) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred near 15266 Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon, Ohio.



The fatal shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours between two individuals, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, and a multijurisdictional law enforcement response team.



Law enforcement officers were acting under a search warrant issued by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court to search for and seize Randy Wilhelm and all firearms present on the property.



At the request of Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville, BCI has continued the firearms search.



BCI has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the property. The firearms are primarily sporting shotguns and hunting caliber rifles. Most of the ammunition is target ammunition for trapshooting.



BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing.



Once BCI’s investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Knox County prosecuting attorney. Investigative documents from BCI’s case file will become available to the public once the case has been adjudicated.



So far this year, BCI has been requested to investigate 40 officer-involved shootings in Ohio.

