Full Depth Paving Closes SR 179 in Stanton

JACKSON, TENNESSEE. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close SR 179 for approximately 8 weeks for full depth paving activities.

Starting Monday, August 22



· SR 179 will be closed from (S.R.1/(US-79)) to near Tipton County Line.

Only local residents and first responders will be allowed thru this section of SR 179

Residents that reside within the project limits will have access to their property but are advised to use extreme caution throughout the active work zone due to construction personnel, heavy equipment, and ongoing construction activities.



This is part of the $4.6 million-dollar project in Stanton that consists of 4.0 miles from SR1/(US-79) to the Tipton County line on SR 179 and 1.52 miles on SR 222 near Stanton-Sommerville Road to SR1/(US-79). The project includes full-depth reclamation, chip sealing, paving and pavement markings.



From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.



###