Commonwealth Strategic Partners Co-founder Keith Pemrick Joins Faculty in Penn State School of Public Affairs

Teaching has been a love of mine for many years. As the son of an elementary school teacher, I have long understood the importance of education.”
— Keith Pemrick
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, Keith Pemrick, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Commonwealth Strategic Partners (CSP), will join the faculty of Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Public Affairs as an adjunct professor. He will teach the undergraduate course The Legislative Process beginning August 2022.

“Teaching has been a love of mine for many years. As the son of an elementary school teacher, I have long understood the importance of education,” said Pemrick. “My firsthand experience working as a legislative director in Congress and my government affairs work at CSP give me unique insight that I’m excited to bring to Penn State and share with my new students.”

Pemrick also serves as an adjunct professor at American University’s School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C., where he teaches the undergraduate course Political Power and American Public Policy during the spring semester.

About Commonwealth Strategic Partners
Founded in 2015 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments.

