Commonwealth Strategic Partners Named a Top-Performing Lobbying Firm

CSP truly is a team effort, and we are glad to see that effort recognized by BGov. Our team is wholly dedicated to serving our clients’ interests, and that success is reflected in the numbers”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Strategic Partners (CSP), a bipartisan lobbying firm founded by George McElwee and Keith Pemrick, was recently named to Bloomberg Government’s Top-Performing Lobbying Firms of 2021.
Each year, Bloomberg Government (BGov) analyzes hundreds of registered lobbying firms to determine top performers across five numeric metrics, including revenue and client retention. This is the first year that CSP has been recognized on the list since the firm’s founding in 2015.
“We are proud to have made BGov’s list of Top-Performing Lobbying Firms of 2021,” McElwee said. “CSP has grown steadily every year, and this recognition is more evidence of that continuous growth.”
CSP’s growth included critical additions to the firm’s lobbying team. In 2021, CSP hired Katie Hazlett as Director, Federal Government Affairs and Wesley Trimble as Manager, Government Affairs. These key hires enabled CSP to raise the bar on service and representation.
“CSP truly is a team effort, and we are glad to see that effort recognized by BGov,” Pemrick said. “Our team is wholly dedicated to serving our clients’ interests, and that success is reflected in the numbers.”
This is CSP’s second recognition for their work in 2021. In December 2021, McElwee and Pemrick were named among The Hill’s Top Lobbyists of 2021. Each year, The Hill recognizes those government affairs professionals who provide exceptional advocacy services to their clients.
About Commonwealth Strategic Partners
Founded in 2015 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments.
