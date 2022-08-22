Secretary of State Announces Leadership Change

Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office as its next director. Welch most recently served as communications director of the Delaware Division of Small Business.

“Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”

The Delaware Tourism Office (DTO), an office within the Delaware Division of Small Business, works to attract large volumes of out-of-state visitors to Delaware through advertising and marketing campaigns, travel publications, and year-round efforts to bring group tours and sports events to the state. The office regularly partners with Delaware businesses and municipalities to heighten their appeal as tourist destinations, helping them enhance their marketing efforts, and giving them the tools to boost visitation responsibly.

“I am proud and excited to step into this new role leading the Tourism Office and staff as we work together to highlight the many beautiful and unique places in Delaware for visitors to explore,” said Jessica Welch. “The travel and tourism industry is incredibly important to our state’s economy, and I am looking forward to working with our partners, including those in the sports and group tourism markets, to find new and innovative ways to further grow the industry in Delaware.”

Welch has served as communications director of the Division of Small Business since July 2021, where she managed all external relations, marketing, and advertising for the Division, including creating social media content, drafting and distributing press releases, and distributing a weekly newsletter sent to more than 14,000 business owners and partner organizations across the state. Prior to joining the Division of Small Business, Welch served as the director of public relations for the Delaware State Housing Authority. She also has past experience in marketing and media relations roles at Hagley Museum and Library and the Delaware Office of Management and Budget and worked as a state government reporter for the Delaware State News.

A native of Dover, Delaware, Welch holds a B.A. in English and journalism from the University of Delaware, and an M.S. in management and public administration from Wilmington University.