Hounds Town USA Dog Care Expert Offers Tips to Keep Tails Wagging on National Dog Day

Hounds Town USA founder discusses the importance of socialization and routines for your dogsRONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Dog Day is August 26th. It is widely recognized as an opportunity to celebrate all dogs and help encourage rescues, adoption, and overall healthy treatment of man’s best friend. In honor of the day, Hounds Town USA, the 30-plus unit doggy daycare franchise, is offering socialization tips to keep your dog happy and safe.
Whether you are bringing a puppy home for the first time or are just looking for some improvement with your current dog, consider this expert advice to get the most out of your companion:
Interactive play can improve social skills. By allowing dogs to interact in a natural pack environment, they learn how to interact with one another and with other dogs and people outside that pack. Play like this is best conducted in a supervised environment with trained professionals.
Get a workout. Sometimes walking on a leash can create anxiety in a dog or not be enough to get the exercise needed.
Tired dogs are happy dogs! Taking a dog hiking, throwing a ball in a yard for them, or even exercising them the right way off leash in a small space like a living room can reduce destructive behavior and separation anxiety.
Hydrated dogs are happy dogs. Make sure your dog has access to clean water throughout the day to keep their energy levels up. If you can, consider getting a dog water fountain. These are especially helpful for dogs that like to drink from their bowl and then walk away from it, leaving the water behind for bacteria to grow on. A good rule of thumb is to change your dog’s water at least once a day, if not more often depending on how much they drink in a day.
Establish a routine. Getting your dog on a routine can also help reduce anxieties and create clear expectations. Make sure your dog knows when you are leaving and coming home, what time of day the mailman comes, and when it’s time for their next meal. Dogs thrive on routine, so make sure that you can help them out by creating one.
“One of the best things you can do to help your dog’s socialization is let other dogs do the work for you,” said Mike Gould, Founder of Hounds Town USA. “Dogs have an amazing ability to regulate one another in a natural pack environment and can often help other dogs in ways humans can’t. Consistency and structure is also critical so your dog knows what to expect and knows he/she can count on you.”
In a post-pandemic world where more than 23 million American households — nearly 1 in 5 nationwide - adopted a pet during the pandemic, making sure owners have all the tools at their disposal to keep their pet happy is more important than ever.
