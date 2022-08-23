National Autism Organization Uses Breakthrough Buzzy® Device to Reduce Needle Hesitancy, Promote Accessible Vaccination

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs announces with pride that a major Autism advocacy group uses the Company’s Buzzy needle pain solutions to help with blood draws and vaccinations. This advancement follows years of anecdotes from families and individuals with Autism that Buzzy has been a useful tool for medical visits.

Neurodivergent individuals, including people with Autism or intellectual disability, may be unable to report pain and may therefore receive poor pain assessment and management. A rare study in children with cognitive impairment showed that Buzzy helped with blood draws, concluding, “Cooling vibration analgesia during vascular access reduced pain in children with cognitive impairment.”

“No one wants to be held down to get a shot. Making a plan that addresses the senses and the physical space, and using tools like Buzzy and distraction techniques, translate into a relaxing, comfortable experience,” observes Amy Baxter MD FAAP FACEP, CEO + Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. "Kids with high anxiety do much better when they control part of the experience. Whether holding Buzzy near the poke or turning it off-and-on against the chest, the engagement and soothing vibration dramatically improve procedures."

Through its Vaccine Education Initiative, the Autism Society of America has developed a model for Autism-friendly vaccination, partnering with its affiliate network to offer accessible vaccinations throughout the country. Buzzy is highlighted in the "Autism Society’s Guide to Accessible Vaccine Clinics."

The guide provides key planning considerations to reduce anxiety and remove sensory, social, and communication barriers to vaccination. Leveraging universal design principles, the Autism Society stresses that all patients can benefit from what one person with Autism or intellectual disability may need.

“Offering adaptive tools like Buzzy Bees at our vaccine clinics is one way that the Autism Society is helping to transform the vaccine experience. Autistic children, teens, and adults, and their families and caregivers have reported less pain and anxiety, and a more pleasant vaccine experience,” states Danielle Hall, Vaccine Education Program Manager for the Autism Society. “The strategies we are using, including pain-deferring tools like Buzzy Bee, can help those with and without Autism,” she adds.

One Mom calls Buzzy a “game changer” for her young adult son on the Autism spectrum. “I am passionate about products that break down barriers to everyday living for people with Autism. Since Alex was a little guy, I’ve been on the lookout for products that increase his ability to have a meaningful, productive, and happy life,” says Julie Swanson, also known as "The Life Skills Lady" (www.lifeskillslady.com), devoted to the importance of life skills in preparation for adulthood for students on the spectrum. “Buzzy is among the top five products I have purchased for him that have been game-changers.”

Buzzy is available in hospitals and vaccine clinics around the world.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs’ mission is to eliminate unnecessary pain. The Company's award-winning solutions are based on a patented Oscillice® neuromodulation platform using mechanical stimulation and ice to give serious, simple relief. With over 75 studies establishing efficacy, Buzzy® has been used to block pain from over 42 million needle procedures. Buzzy is an FDA-cleared device to control pain associated with injections, venipuncture, IV starts, cosmetic injections and the temporary relief of minor
injuries. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher, Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs is dedicated to the development and manufacture of effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. Pain Care Labs devices are built on a patented neuromodulation platform.

