Announcement: New Partnership to develop Crypto Insurance Products
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Policydock has signed a strategic agreement with Merkle Science and Blackpanda. All parties have been working over the last half year alongside a top tier law firm in designing and developing a whitel-label cryptocurrency hot wallet insurance product that will allow crypto related businesses to offer this product to their clients or retail clients to buy directly.
“When people get hacked or scammed from their crypto, they don’t know what to do. This product will not only help to provide the full analytics of where their crypto is, but the services to recover their crypto, which in the past has only been offered to major exchanges.” said Roger Ying, CEO of PolicyDock. “Given the high transaction volume and hyper-connected nature of this product working with multiple partners, the technology we’ve developed at PolicyDock fits perfectly.”
“Blackpanda has been at the forefront of ransomware response, cybersecurity, and coordinating with global law enforcement in bringing hackers and scammers to justice. We’re excited by the prospects of this product in helping businesses and consumers mitigate fraud risk in their crypto transactions,” said David Suzuki, Managing Director, Risk & Investigations, Blackpanda.
“It is exciting to co-create with our partner to use our technology as building blocks for new innovative products to service the crypto space and make crypto safer. Today, we are pleased to say that our analytics tools are already being used by top law firms, governments and law enforcement agencies,“ said Tom Luo, head of Asia at MerkleScience.
For further information, sign up for updates here or contact info@policydock.com.
Roger Ying
Policycock
+ +65 98318568
roger@policydock.com