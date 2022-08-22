Iconic “Doggie Diner” Mascot Heads Featured at Berkeley Humane’s Adopt-a-Thon
Take a walk down memory lane, or see the giant doggie statues for the first time!BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Something very special will be happening on Saturday, August 27, from 10am to 4pm, at Berkeley Humane’s large adopt-a-thon event, Bark (and Meow) Around the Block. In addition to over 100 pets available from 5 shelters and rescues, most pets with all fees-waived, three of the most famous “dogs” in the Bay Area will be there – but you can’t take them home!
Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area from the 1950s to the 1980s may remember Doggie Diner, a local hamburger and hotdog restaurant chain with 30 locations. These diners were easily recognizable by their iconic sign, which was a seven-foot rotating dog head, modeled after a dachshund wearing a bowtie and chef’s hat. Each sculpture reportedly weighs around 300 lbs. These famous dog head signs were designed in 1966 by Bay Area billboard and ad layout designer Harold Bachman. One of the sculptures was declared a San Francisco landmark in 2006.
“If you are feeling nostalgic or just want to have your Instagram photo taken with the giant sculptures, this is your opportunity to see them up close,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane Executive Director. “And, while you are visiting, check out the dogs and cats ready to go home to new loving families.”
While the Doggie Diner brand still lives on at Oracle Park, three of the original heads, “Manny,” “Moe,” and “Jack,” will be at Berkeley Humane’s big adoption event this Saturday. These famous heads have been depicted in pop culture including films and comic strips, but most importantly, they bring out fond memories from so many people who grew up enjoying the food with their families at their local Doggie Diner.
Adopting from your local shelter is a smart decision. Berkeley Humane is waiving all adoption fees and will have more than 50 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies available to go home with new loving families. Berkeley Humane’s adoption package includes current vaccinations, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, flea, tick, and worm treatments, and heartworm preventative for dogs. Also included is a temporary leash or carrier, $250 worth of medical care with VCA Animal Hospitals, a certificate for a free examination at a local veterinary hospital, optional discounted pet insurance, and a 30% discount on dog training classes through Berkeley Humane’s award winning dog training program, Train the Bay.
At this same location, another 50 animals will be available from Tony LaRussa’s ARF, Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter, Hop-a-long pet rescue, and Marin Humane.
WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)
WHAT: Doggie Diner Heads at Fee-Waived Adopt-a-Thon, Bark (& Meow) Around the Block
WHERE: 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CA
WHEN: Saturday Only, August 27, 10 AM – 4 PM
WHY: Snap a Photo with These Iconic Mascots! While You’re at It, Check Out 50+ Adoptable Animals
FOR MORE INFO: www.berkeleyhumane.org/bark-and-meow
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Elizabeth Ottinger
Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society
eottinger@BERKELEYHUMANE.ORG