Fellows of Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program Announced

IRVINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Okinawa Institute for Science & Technology (OIST) Foundation in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California Science to Policy, with funding from The Japan Foundation names:

The new Fellows, who are based in Japan and the U.S., represent a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines and research areas, ranging from PhD students to assistant professors and scientists. All were selected for their scientific achievements, commitment to strengthening Japan-U.S. relations, and desire to communicate effectively and strategically about scientific discoveries and research to policymakers and the public.

Through the program, these early-career scientists from Japan and the U.S. will engage in bilateral training and exchange for effective communication towards strategic collaboration with policymakers. Selected Fellows will participate in a year-long cohort experience and receive training to communicate science-informed policy to a wide audience, promoting meaningful cooperation between the two countries on global challenges by bridging a critical gap between science and policy.

For More Information
OIST Foundation | www.oistfoundation.org
OIST C-Hub | https://groups.oist.jp/c-hub/about-c-hub
OIST| https://www.oist.jp
Wilbury Theatre Group | www.thewilburygroup.org
UCR Science to Policy | https://sciencetopolicy.ucr.edu
Japan Foundation | www.jpf.go.jp

Press Contacts:
David Janes; david@oistfoundation.org; (914) 296-4260
Niki Healy; Niki@thewilburygroup.org; 805-816-2383


APPENDIX: List of Fellows

Ayşe Haruka Açıkbaş Oshima
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biology

Mohamed (Moe) Atwa
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Materials Science & Engineering

Lilian Azer
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Cognition and Cognitive Neuroscience

Sandra Liliana Atehortua Bueno
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – Chemistry

Sarah Bobardt
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside - Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics

Marcy Cage
PhD Candidate | Center for Lung Biology, University of South Alabama College of Medicine – Lung Biology & Air Pollution

Miles Desforges
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate School – Neuroscience

Yuna Hattori
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Fluid Mechanics

Michael Izumiyama
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biology

Takehito Kamata
PhD Professor | Sophia University – Higher Education

Ruvi Lecamwasam
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Quantum Metrology

Natalie Linton
Epidemiologist | State Public Health – Infectious Disease Modeling

Albert Mufundirwa
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute – Materials for Fuel Cells

William Makoto Ota
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Freshwater Urban Ecology

Jamila Rodrigues,
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Embodied Cognitive Science & Anthropology

Jenna Roper
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Bioengineering

Collin Stecker
PhD Professor | Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery, Hokkaido University – Materials Science

Maki Kohata Thomas
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biophysics

Agnes Varghese
CCST Science and Technology Policy Fellow | California Governor's Office of Emergency Services – Disaster Recovery

Tiffany Victor-Lovelace
Assistant Scientist | Brookhaven National Laboratory – Biological Chemistry

Katherine Yanagi
PhD Postdoc Fellow | Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center – Cellular/Molecular Biology & Genetics

Emily G. Yang
PhD Graduate | University of Michigan – Climate & Space Sciences & Engineering

David Janes
Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Foundation
+1 914-296-4260
email us here

Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Science, Technology, World & Regional


