Fellows of Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program Announced.

IRVINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Okinawa Institute for Science & Technology (OIST) Foundation in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California Science to Policy, with funding from The Japan Foundation names:The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Foundation, the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California, Riverside Science to Policy --- named 22 Fellows for the inaugural Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program, funded by The Japan Foundation.The new Fellows, who are based in Japan and the U.S., represent a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines and research areas, ranging from PhD students to assistant professors and scientists. All were selected for their scientific achievements, commitment to strengthening Japan-U.S. relations, and desire to communicate effectively and strategically about scientific discoveries and research to policymakers and the public.Through the program, these early-career scientists from Japan and the U.S. will engage in bilateral training and exchange for effective communication towards strategic collaboration with policymakers. Selected Fellows will participate in a year-long cohort experience and receive training to communicate science-informed policy to a wide audience, promoting meaningful cooperation between the two countries on global challenges by bridging a critical gap between science and policy.For More InformationOIST Foundation | www.oistfoundation.org OIST C-Hub | https://groups.oist.jp/c-hub/about-c-hub OIST| https://www.oist.jp Wilbury Theatre Group | www.thewilburygroup.org UCR Science to Policy | https://sciencetopolicy.ucr.edu Japan Foundation | www.jpf.go.jp Press Contacts:David Janes; david@oistfoundation.org; (914) 296-4260Niki Healy; Niki@thewilburygroup.org; 805-816-2383APPENDIX: List of FellowsAyşe Haruka Açıkbaş OshimaPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine BiologyMohamed (Moe) AtwaPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Materials Science & EngineeringLilian AzerPhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Cognition and Cognitive NeuroscienceSandra Liliana Atehortua BuenoPhD Postdoc Researcher | Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – ChemistrySarah BobardtPhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside - Genetics, Genomics, and BioinformaticsMarcy CagePhD Candidate | Center for Lung Biology, University of South Alabama College of Medicine – Lung Biology & Air PollutionMiles DesforgesPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate School – NeuroscienceYuna HattoriPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Fluid MechanicsMichael IzumiyamaPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine BiologyTakehito KamataPhD Professor | Sophia University – Higher EducationRuvi LecamwasamPhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Quantum MetrologyNatalie LintonEpidemiologist | State Public Health – Infectious Disease ModelingAlbert MufundirwaPhD Postdoc Researcher | Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute – Materials for Fuel CellsWilliam Makoto OtaPhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Freshwater Urban EcologyJamila Rodrigues,PhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Embodied Cognitive Science & AnthropologyJenna RoperPhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – BioengineeringCollin SteckerPhD Professor | Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery, Hokkaido University – Materials ScienceMaki Kohata ThomasPhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine BiophysicsAgnes VargheseCCST Science and Technology Policy Fellow | California Governor's Office of Emergency Services – Disaster RecoveryTiffany Victor-LovelaceAssistant Scientist | Brookhaven National Laboratory – Biological ChemistryKatherine YanagiPhD Postdoc Fellow | Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center – Cellular/Molecular Biology & GeneticsEmily G. YangPhD Graduate | University of Michigan – Climate & Space Sciences & Engineering