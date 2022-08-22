Fellows of Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program Announced
Fellows of Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program Announced.IRVINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Okinawa Institute for Science & Technology (OIST) Foundation in partnership with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California Science to Policy, with funding from The Japan Foundation names:
The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Foundation, the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California, Riverside Science to Policy --- named 22 Fellows for the inaugural Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program, funded by The Japan Foundation.
The new Fellows, who are based in Japan and the U.S., represent a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines and research areas, ranging from PhD students to assistant professors and scientists. All were selected for their scientific achievements, commitment to strengthening Japan-U.S. relations, and desire to communicate effectively and strategically about scientific discoveries and research to policymakers and the public.
Through the program, these early-career scientists from Japan and the U.S. will engage in bilateral training and exchange for effective communication towards strategic collaboration with policymakers. Selected Fellows will participate in a year-long cohort experience and receive training to communicate science-informed policy to a wide audience, promoting meaningful cooperation between the two countries on global challenges by bridging a critical gap between science and policy.
APPENDIX: List of Fellows
Ayşe Haruka Açıkbaş Oshima
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biology
Mohamed (Moe) Atwa
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Materials Science & Engineering
Lilian Azer
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Cognition and Cognitive Neuroscience
Sandra Liliana Atehortua Bueno
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – Chemistry
Sarah Bobardt
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside - Genetics, Genomics, and Bioinformatics
Marcy Cage
PhD Candidate | Center for Lung Biology, University of South Alabama College of Medicine – Lung Biology & Air Pollution
Miles Desforges
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate School – Neuroscience
Yuna Hattori
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Fluid Mechanics
Michael Izumiyama
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biology
Takehito Kamata
PhD Professor | Sophia University – Higher Education
Ruvi Lecamwasam
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Quantum Metrology
Natalie Linton
Epidemiologist | State Public Health – Infectious Disease Modeling
Albert Mufundirwa
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute – Materials for Fuel Cells
William Makoto Ota
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Freshwater Urban Ecology
Jamila Rodrigues,
PhD Postdoc Researcher | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Embodied Cognitive Science & Anthropology
Jenna Roper
PhD Candidate | University of California, Riverside – Bioengineering
Collin Stecker
PhD Professor | Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery, Hokkaido University – Materials Science
Maki Kohata Thomas
PhD Candidate | Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology – Marine Biophysics
Agnes Varghese
CCST Science and Technology Policy Fellow | California Governor's Office of Emergency Services – Disaster Recovery
Tiffany Victor-Lovelace
Assistant Scientist | Brookhaven National Laboratory – Biological Chemistry
Katherine Yanagi
PhD Postdoc Fellow | Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center – Cellular/Molecular Biology & Genetics
Emily G. Yang
PhD Graduate | University of Michigan – Climate & Space Sciences & Engineering
