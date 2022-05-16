Announcing the Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program
Announcing the Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program funded by The Japan Foundation. Applications due June 3.IRVINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Foundation, the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University’s Center for Professional Development & Inclusive Excellence (C-HUB), the Wilbury Theatre Group, and University of California, Riverside Science to Policy --- will partner for the inaugural Japan-U.S. Science Communication & Policy Fellowship Network Program funded by The Japan Foundation. The program, which looks to link scientists in the United States and Japan, focuses on helping scientists effectively and strategically communicate their studies and discoveries. Applications, due June 3, are now open. For more information, visit: tinyurl.com/SciComm2022.
This program promotes meaningful cooperation between the two countries on global challenges by bridging a critical gap between science and policy. The Program brings together early-career scientists from Japan and the U.S. to engage in bilateral training and exchange for effective communication towards strategic collaboration with policymakers. Selected Fellows will participate in a year-long cohort experience and receive training to communicate science-informed policy to a wide audience.
Wilbury Theatre Group will be providing workshops, over the summer, taught by Education Programs Manager Mycah Hogan. Wilbury’s Artistic Director, Josh Short explains, “We were thrilled to be invited to partner with OIST and the OIST Foundation on this innovative project. Our work to engage audiences in important conversations through great storytelling has always been at the forefront of our mission, and to be able to share this work with an international cohort of scientists at the cutting edge of their fields is a great honor. The work that Mycah does through our education programs will be an incredible asset to this program, and we can’t wait to get started!”
UCR Science to Policy will teach Fellows how where and when to engage in the policy making process. Building on the curriculum created for UCR, scientist and engineers with direct and recent experience of working in the world of policy will lead discussions and activities. Participants will learn how to effectively communicate with policymakers, with a focus on op-ed writing, public speaking, and document preparation. They will also have an opportunity to learn about the policymaking process in Japan and the U.S. at the local and national level.
The OIST Center for Professional Development and Inclusive Excellence (C-Hub) will work with the Fellows to articulate the broader systems within which their scientific contributions connect to local, national, and global societies. Fellows will engage in the critical examinations of the visible and invisible structures that may influence the presentation of scientific narratives and consider avenues for their engagement in multilateral, international policy shaping toward equitable, sustainable development.
The OIST Foundation will oversee the program which emerged from the Foundation’s Future of Climate project, which was funded by The Japan Foundation.
OIST Foundation | www.oistfoundation.org
OIST C-Hub | https://groups.oist.jp/c-hub/about-c-hub
OIST| https://www.oist.jp
Wilbury Theatre Group | www.thewilburygroup.org
UCR Science to Policy | https://sciencetopolicy.ucr.edu
Japan Foundation | www.jpf.go.jp
TO APPLY | https://form.jotform.com/221004656214141
