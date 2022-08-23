Navigating Cancer Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Alexandra Snyder, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Generate Biomedicines Joins Navigating Cancer Board

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating Cancer announced today that Alexandra Snyder, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Generate Biomedicines, has agreed to join its board of directors. Dr. Snyder is succeeding David M. Rubin, Ph.D. who served on Navigating Cancer’s Board from 2015 to the present.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Snyder to Navigating Cancer’s Board and especially value her point of view as a recognized leader in oncology and therapeutic development," said Bill Bunker, Navigating Cancer’s CEO. "Dr. Snyder brings a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape as well as extensive practical experience as a medical oncologist and scientist to Navigating Cancer. Her perspectives will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities for patients, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other industry participants.”

Dr. Snyder is a medical oncologist and brings a wealth of insight in Clinical Development with prior experience at Memorial Sloan Kettering and Merck, where she played a leadership role in the Global Clinical Development team. Dr. Snyder is the Chief Medical Officer at Generate Biomedicines, the leader in generative biology focused on creating de novo proteins for innumerable therapeutic needs, and the intention to revolutionize drug development to solve the most complex biological challenges.

"I'm delighted to join the Board of Navigating Cancer. As a practicing physician, I really appreciate the value of high-quality communication between patients and their caregivers. In addition, we have so much to learn from considering our patients' experiences during treatment that can help us develop better drugs. Together my work at Navigating Cancer and Generate are both different avenues to the same goal: helping patients to live long and well."

“Due to Dr Snyder’s broad oncology domain expertise she will be a great addition to Navigating Cancer’s board and help the company achieve the goal of enabling advances in oncology patient care,” said David M. Rubin, Ph.D., Managing Director at Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, LLC.

About Navigating Cancer

Navigating Cancer is a digital health company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients and those who care for them. Our comprehensive Navigating Care® platform helps providers boost their financial performance, enables more effective remote care management, and delivers a better patient experience while providing valuable insights for oncology innovation. With over 2,500 providers using the Navigating Care platform to care for over 1 million patients, it is the most broadly deployed oncology patient management solution in the US. For more information, please visit http://www.navigatingcancer.com or follow Navigating Cancer on Twitter @navcancer.