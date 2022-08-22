Aaron's Estate Sales Ranks No. 1,616 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List
With 3-year revenue growth of 392%, Aaron’s Estate Sales is among America’s fastest-growing private companies, No. 21 in Mich. and No. 11 in Metro DetroitFERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Aaron’s Estate Sales is No. 1,616 in the country, No. 21 in Michigan and No. 11 in Metro Detroit, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We’ve worked hard to earn a name for ourselves on a list as impressive as Inc. 5000, from putting in countless hours tackling projects as ambitious as Berry Gordy’s Motown Mansion and Denny McClain’s home to breaking down obstacles during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of homeowners, employees and customers alike, we’re setting a new higher standard for estate sales in Metro Detroit and beyond,” said Aaron Siepierski, founder and owner of Aaron’s Estate Sales.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. These companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Aaron Siepierski started Aaron’s Estate Sales in 2011 with a background in the industry and a true passion for helping his community. The award-winning estate sale and auction house brings top value and service to its clients while continually improving the buying process for its customers. Family-operated, Aaron’s Estate Sales is redefining the estate sale industry in Metro Detroit, taking care of the entire process seamlessly from start to finish in the home. From organizing and pricing all items using a proprietary barcode system to provide a detailed inventory at the end of every sale to marketing and advertising the sale to the local community, Aaron’s Estate Sales sets itself apart and ahead of similar companies.
About Aaron’s Estate Sales
Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Aaron’s Estate Sales is a family-owned, award-winning estate sale company. The team of professionals is held to the highest of standards and takes care and consideration into each event that is run for its clients. The staff has the perfect blend of sales experience, customer service and merchandising, and leverages its expertise to price everything from antiques and collectibles to high-end furniture at an appropriate and desirable level. Aaron’s Estate Sales also is a co-founding member and on the board of NESA (National Estate Sale Association), fully bonded and insured, and a member of ACNA (Antiques & Collectibles National Association). For more information, visit aaronsestatesales.com.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visitwww.inc.com.
