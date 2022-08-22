Interstate 79 Overnight Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming nightly single-lane restrictions on northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between Mount Morris (Exit 1) and Ruff Creek (Exit 19). This section of interstate is located in Perry, Whiteley, Franklin and Washington Townships in Greene County. The nightly restrictions are anticipated to occur Mondays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning on Wednesday, August 24 through mid-September, weather dependent.

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews from Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC. (Northeast Paving) to perform milling and paving operations in addition to center line and edge line repairs. Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution when driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

