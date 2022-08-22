Yabrood Waterproofing Launches Combo Max Roofing System in UAE

Combo Max Roof Waterproofing System Is Now Available in UAE!

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yabrood Waterproofing today announced Combo Roof Max, a new comprehensive roof waterproofing system. Combo Roof Max is an upgraded and enhanced version of the current and famous Combo Roof Waterproofing System and offers a new way for building owners to protect their property from rain, heat and other weather conditions, and to further reduce air conditioning usage and electricity bills.

"Now with double layers of waterproofing, double layers of thermal insulation, double slope layers, and 30 years of warranty, this is the ultimate roofing system available in UAE" says Anas Aldera, Managing Director at Yabrood Waterproofing Est.

"This update was essential to fix a lot of technical issues and weak points in the Combo Roof."

Features and benefits of Combo Roof Max include.

· Double layer system

· Better materials for every layer

· Rearranged layers in order

· Longer warranty period

· More savings in electricity bills

Combo Roof Max will be available in UAE starting Aug 2022. For more information on Combo Roof Max, visit https://www.yabrood.com/combo-max

About Yabrood Waterproofing: Yabrood was established in 1981, and now it is one of the leading waterproofing companies in Dubai, offering all types of roofing and waterproofing systems for building construction projects.

Media Contact

Anas Aldera, Yabrood Waterproofing Est., 971 504477980, info@yabrood.com

SOURCE Yabrood Waterproofing Est.