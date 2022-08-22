NDDOT Driver License offices to close Aug. 30-31

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all Driver License offices for employee training August 30-31.



Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments early to avoid scheduled service disruptions.



“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but this is an important step to ensure our employees are properly trained and equipped to serve customers,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety.



During this time, Motor Vehicle offices will remain open and all other NDDOT services will be unaffected.



For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.



