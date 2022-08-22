Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin today on ND 3 near Harvey

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on North Dakota Highway 3 near Harvey.

The project includes grading, pipe extensions, and a mill and overlay from mile point 159 to 177.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during grading and paving operations. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist traffic through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced, and minimum delays are expected.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-October.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

