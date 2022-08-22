Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy announces former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit UVU
$1 million donated to the Institute
Mike Pence is an example of courageous leadership. We are honored that he would take time out of this busy schedule to visit Utah and speak to the students of UVU.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its unveiling today, the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy announced that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Sep. 20. The Institute invites students and community members to attend the forum.
— Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert
“Prior to his time as vice president, Mike Pence was the governor of Indiana. We served together, and he is a dear friend of mine. I’m grateful he accepted the invitation to visit UVU,” said former Utah Governor Gary Herbert. “Mike Pence is an example of courageous leadership. We are honored that he would take time out of this busy schedule to visit Utah and speak to the students of UVU.”
Pence will speak in the Concert Hall of the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on UVU’s Orem campus from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Tickets for the event are $5 and will be available at uvu.edu/herbertinstitute. Students may attend at no cost but must have a ticket to get into the venue.
During the unveiling, $1 million was donated to the Institute. A $500,000 gift from America First Credit Union, and a $500,000 grant from the Larry H. And Gail Miller Family Foundation.
The UVU community formerly celebrated the opening of the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy today. The Institute is a welcome addition to campus as a space for exploring ideas and creating new knowledge. The mission of the Institute is to develop future policy leaders and gather the community for civil dialogue. Hosting public policy leaders such as Vice President Pence exposes students to a diverse spectrum of thought and is why the Institute was established. The Gary R. Herbert Institute has already presented a range of speakers, including Dr. Tim Shriver, Ph.D., Chair, Special Olympics, Dr. Art Laffer, and other legislative and community leaders.
About the UVU Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy
The Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy at Utah Valley University honors and highlights Governor Herbert’s 31-year legacy of community service. The Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy’s mission is to develop future policy leaders, gather the community and build trust in civic institutions that are the foundation of our democratic republic and the principles of the United States of America.
Former Vice President Mike Pence congratulates Gary R. Herbert on the opening of the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy