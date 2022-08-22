Alchemco Proudly Aligns with USGBC
Alchemco Proudly Aligns with USGBC as Member Supporting Green Building – Non-Toxic Waterproofing Systems Helping Buildings Achieve LEED Certification –HENRICO, VA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An industry leader in concrete waterproofing systems, Alchemco is not only known for its cutting-edge products, but also adhering to the highest green standards for the industry. As a company that prioritizes creating non-toxic products without volatile organic compounds (VOCs), Alchemco is a proud member of the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).
The USGBC is an organization committed to growing the number of buildings and structures operated through LEED – the world’s predominant green building rating system. Short for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, LEED-certified buildings meet critical climate change goals, proving they are constructed with improved efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and public health in mind. New construction projects seeking LEED certification must meet prerequisites related to carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality. A verification process leads to the awarding of points that determine the building’s level of LEED certification, which can be Silver, Gold, or Platinum.
Due to the USGBC’s mission to transform how buildings in the U.S. are designed, constructed and operated, more than 10,000 buildings are LEED-certified today. This designation has played a critical role in the success of companies nationwide, as 61% of corporate leaders believe verified sustainability efforts serve as a market differentiator leading to improved financial performance over the competition. LEED-certified buildings often command higher rental rates, with lease-up rates at 20% above market average. In addition, green building vacancy rates are 4% lower than their non-green counterparts.
“We’re incredibly proud to be a member of the USGBC, and fully-support the mission and message of this respected organization that is leading efforts towards a more sustainable future and creating healthier spaces for people ,” said Alchemco CEO Mario Baggio. “Thanks to their efforts, combined with their members’ commitment to environmentally-friendly products, green building has grown into a trillion-dollar industry. Alchemco is committed to innovating green products that support the construction of LEED-certified buildings, and honored to be a member.”
In addition to its LEED certification efforts, the USGBC’s advocacy goals include making sure taxpayer dollars are allocated to cost-efficient buildings that are healthier for people, providing elected officials with access to critical information on green building and resilient cities so they can make informed decisions for constituents, ensuring that building policies incentivize and encourage the use of LEED and other resources that create economic and environmental value, and leveraging external engagements to promote equity, climate and quality of life.
For more than four decades, Alchemco has been focused on its eco-friendly proprietary formula that has positioned the company as the world leader in concrete waterproofing systems. Through its unique technology and professional implementation, Alchemco products are responsible for avoiding structural problems typical of concrete, such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation—leading to longevity of buildings and structures. Compared to similar products, Alchemco’s solutions significantly reduce manpower and transportation, requiring just six pallets of materials and a 2-man crew over five days for 100,000 square feet of concrete, compared to the more typical two semi-trailers of materials and 7-man crew over 10 days.
Learn more about Alchemco online, at https://www.alchemco.com. To learn more about the USGBC, visit https://www.usgbc.org.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDeck, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s biochemically-modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
