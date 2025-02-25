ALCHEMCO'S TECHCRETE 2500 WINS INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARD AT THE 2025 WORLD OF CONCRETE INNOVATIVE PRODUCT AWARDS

Alchemco’s TechCrete 2500 earns the 2025 Industry Choice Award for its revolutionary waterproofing technology at the World of Concrete Awards.

HENRICO, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alchemco , a global leader in advanced waterproofing solutions, proudly announces that its flagship product, TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent, has been honored with the 2025 Industry Choice Award at the prestigious World of Concrete Innovative Product Awards. This marks Alchemco’s another year of receiving top recognition and further solidifies its status as a pioneer in sustainable, high-performance concrete protection.With over hundreds of innovative products competing, TechCrete 2500 stood out for its cutting-edge waterproofing technology, which transforms concrete from within. Unlike traditional coatings, TechCrete 2500 is a surface-applied, eco-friendly solution that penetrates deep into concrete, forming a permanent,subsurface barrier against water intrusion, corrosion, and premature deterioration. This industry-leading technology enhances concrete longevity, reduces maintenance costs, and significantly improves sustainability—making it the go-to solution for contractors, engineers, and infrastructure developers."Winning the 2025 Industry Choice Award for TechCrete 2500 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation in waterproofing," said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco. "Our mission is to provide advanced solutions that not only extend the life of concrete structures but also align with modern sustainability goals—reducing environmental impact while enhancing performance."Alchemco’s Legacy of Innovation & ExcellenceThe Industry Choice Award recognizes products that have made a significant impact on the construction industry. Alchemco’s success at the World of Concrete Awards is not new—in 2020, TechCrete 2500 won the Most Innovative Product Award, and in 2023, Alchemco earned multiple Industry and Expert Choice Awards for its pioneering technologies, including BridgeDECKWaterproofing Agent and ACRConcrete & Masonry Etch.For over 45 years, Alchemco has been revolutionizing concrete waterproofing with its proprietary technology designed to combat common challenges such as spalling, carbonation, and corrosion. By eliminating water infiltration at its source, Alchemco’s solutions enhance structural durability, reduce repaircosts, and promote more efficient, long-lasting infrastructure worldwide.About Alchemco: Alchemco is setting industry standards with their advanced waterproofing technologies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alchemco delivers high-quality products designed to protect and enhance infrastructure worldwide. Alchemco’s Enzyme Modified Subsurface Membrane waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, dominating the current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems. For more information, visit www.alchemco.com

Alchemco at World of Concrete 2025

