Writers At Writercon Prep for the New Publishing Industry With Penguin Random House U.S. at the Helm
Will the merger with Simon & Schuster change the publishing industry for ever?
WriterCon is a great reason to spend time with some of my favorite people—and that includes the up-and-coming writers who've set their sights on the challenging goal of publishing.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Congress investigates a proposed merger with Simon & Schuster which many say will determine the future of the publishing industry, some Oklahomans are educating writers and aspiring writers on how to take advantage of the new opportunities in the publishing world—with a former US Poet Laureate leading the way.
— Rene Gutteridge
WriterCon is an annual writers conference taking place Labor Day weekend, Sept 2-5, at the Renaissance Waterford in Oklahoma City. It is hosted by William Bernhardt, bestselling author of more than fifty books, and Rene Gutteridge, screenplay writer for the recent film Family Camp. They have invited more than sixty speakers, including authors, agents, editors, publishers, marketers, and other industry experts.
Billy Collins is America's bestselling and most beloved living poet. At WriterCon, he will talk, read his poems, and take questions from the audience. Other guests include Robert Dugoni, one of the bestselling thriller authors working today, and Yasmin Angoe, whose smash debut novel, Her Name is Knight, is a rare action-packed adventure written by a woman of color, a reflection of the increasing diversity in the book world.
"I've been trying to get Billy Collins to this conference for several years," Bernhardt said, "so this is a big thrill for me. I admire how he has brought so much love and attention to the too-often forgotten world of poetry. He's been a huge inspiration." In addition to his novels like the recent Plot/Counterplot, Bernhardt is the author of three books of poetry and has a novel releasing in the Spring titled The Florentine Poet.
"WriterCon is my favorite part of the year," Gutteridge commented. "I love writers, but we tend not to congregate unless there's an event. WriterCon is a great reason to spend time with some of my favorite people—and that includes the up-and-coming writers who've set their sights on the challenging goal of publishing and do the work necessary to make their dreams come true."
In addition to over seventy educational sessions, Bernhardt likes to inject a little fun into the program, which is why the schedule includes items like WriterCon Jeopardy and Karaoke Night. "Even writers like to let their hair down occasionally."
