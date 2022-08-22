CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS Annouces the Delivery and Launch of a 12" Electric Cutter Suction Dredge for YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS
“Our focus was to design and deliver a World-Class Flagship Dredge to York Building Products. We believe that we have achieved that”.”HENDERSON, MARYLAND, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Dredge Works is excited to announce the delivery and launch of a 12” Electric powered Cutter Suction Dredge at Eastern Shore Sand & Gravel, which is owned by York Building Products. This dredge has an 85 foot long ladder capable of comfortably mining in water depths up to 62 feet.
— John Jones, President of CDW
A Cutter Suction Dredge is a floating mining oriented machine that pulls Sand and Gravel Aggregate up from the bottom of a mining pit that is mostly filled with water. Often times, mining companies have a negative view of the accumulation of water in a mine. However, if the production criteria and objectives of the mine support the addition of a Dredge, more often than not, the Dredge meets or exceeds production goals, and at the lowest Cost Per Ton.
York Building Products has christened the Dredge from Custom Dredge Works at the “The Mary Beth”. The dredge is successfully achieving the mining production objectives that York set forth and expected.
Custom Dredge Works’ President, John Jones, is very excited and confident in the effectiveness of this new Dredge to achieve or exceed production goals and ambitions. Mr. Jones is quoted saying “Our focus was to design and deliver a World-Class Flagship Dredge to York Building Products. We believe that we have achieved that, and we are excited to see this advanced dredge aid York in its aggregate mining operations in Maryland”.
About York Building Products – One of the largest concrete products manufacturers in the USA. https://www.yorkbuilding.com
About Custom Dredge Works – The premier manufacturer of rugged mining specifically designed for the Aggregate Mining Industry. www.CustomDredgeWorks.com
