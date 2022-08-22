Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,761 in the last 365 days.

CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS Annouces the Delivery and Launch of a 12" Electric Cutter Suction Dredge for YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS

“Our focus was to design and deliver a World-Class Flagship Dredge to York Building Products. We believe that we have achieved that”.”
— John Jones, President of CDW
HENDERSON, MARYLAND, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Dredge Works is excited to announce the delivery and launch of a 12” Electric powered Cutter Suction Dredge at Eastern Shore Sand & Gravel, which is owned by York Building Products. This dredge has an 85 foot long ladder capable of comfortably mining in water depths up to 62 feet.

A Cutter Suction Dredge is a floating mining oriented machine that pulls Sand and Gravel Aggregate up from the bottom of a mining pit that is mostly filled with water. Often times, mining companies have a negative view of the accumulation of water in a mine. However, if the production criteria and objectives of the mine support the addition of a Dredge, more often than not, the Dredge meets or exceeds production goals, and at the lowest Cost Per Ton.

York Building Products has christened the Dredge from Custom Dredge Works at the “The Mary Beth”. The dredge is successfully achieving the mining production objectives that York set forth and expected.

Custom Dredge Works’ President, John Jones, is very excited and confident in the effectiveness of this new Dredge to achieve or exceed production goals and ambitions. Mr. Jones is quoted saying “Our focus was to design and deliver a World-Class Flagship Dredge to York Building Products. We believe that we have achieved that, and we are excited to see this advanced dredge aid York in its aggregate mining operations in Maryland”.

About York Building Products – One of the largest concrete products manufacturers in the USA. https://www.yorkbuilding.com

About Custom Dredge Works – The premier manufacturer of rugged mining specifically designed for the Aggregate Mining Industry. www.CustomDredgeWorks.com

Cash McCloy
CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS
+1 785-220-0555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS Annouces the Delivery and Launch of a 12" Electric Cutter Suction Dredge for YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.