Custom Dredge Works nears completion of a $3.5 million expansion of its manufacturing facilities located in North Topeka, Kansas.
This growth will allow us to catch up with the increasing demand for our Dredges, which is occurring all over the country as well as in other parts of the world.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Dredge Works nears completion of a $3.5 million expansion of its manufacturing facilities located in North Topeka, Kansas. The expansion includes three new buildings, including buildings dedicated to Sand Blasting, Painting, and Dredge Assembly. The buildings include new metal fabrication, blasting and painting equipment, as well as large overhead Gantry Cranes that facilitate the smooth and safe movement of dredges and components through the CDW manufacturing ‘line’.
— John Jones, President of CDW
Custom Dredge Works (CDW) is the premier manufacturer of Cutter Suction Dredges in the United States, especially in the arena of custom designing Dredges specifically for the unique rigors of the Aggregate Mining Industry. CDW employs over 100 skilled metal fabricators, Engineers and Executive staff in Topeka. This current expansion will create more jobs for the local community, and it will increase CDW’s production capacity and annual output by 15 to 20 percent.
As the three new buildings near completion and are outfitted with the latest equipment, they will be integrated into the CDW manufacturing process in late January of 2021. The President of CDW, John Jones, remarks “We are very excited about this long overdue and necessary expansion of our manufacturing facilities. This growth will allow us to catch up with the increasing demand for our Dredges, which is occurring all over the country as well as in other parts of the world.”
Levi Bresheisen, Project Manager for CDW, states “With this project we hope to see an increase in employment, production, quality and safety.”
At a recent economic development meeting, some local officials were quoted saying the following:
“The work of Custom Dredge Works has not gone unnoticed and their continued economic impact on our community through this expansion will not be overlooked.” Said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.
“This is an exciting expansion that will provide new, specialized jobs – with benefits – and an estimated economic impact of almost $70 million. This project is a big win for Topeka and Shawnee County.” Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook.
