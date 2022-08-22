Governor Ivey Awards Grant to Help Protect State Troopers and ALEA Agents

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide new bulletproof vests for its agents.

Alabama law enforcement officers, like those all across the country, face dangerous situations to protect communities, and Governor Ivey felt it was imperative to award this grant and provide additional protection. This is yet another example of the governor prioritizing law and order and supporting law enforcement officers in Alabama.

“I cannot say thank you enough to our state troopers and all law enforcement officers in Alabama who put their lives on the line when they put on that badge,” said Governor Ivey. “It is my prayer that no officers are injured or worse because of someone’s senseless and selfish actions. These vests will provide an added layer of protection when our officers enter potentially dangerous situations.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the award from funds provided annually to Alabama through the U.S. Department of Justice. The grants enable law enforcement agencies to purchase or replace personal protection equipment for their officers.

“All of us feel tremendously saddened when an officer is injured or killed in the line of duty,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA supports Governor Ivey in providing this grant that helps protect those who are enforcing our laws and working to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe.”

“Protective vests safeguard our troopers and special agents and provide them with the protection they need when answering the call to protect and serve our great state,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Ivey as well as ADECA for their continued support of law enforcement and their unwavering efforts to ensure our Agency has the funds needed to provide an enhanced layer of safety for all our sworn employees.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

###