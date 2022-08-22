Investment Advisory Firm Ranks No. 2485, With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 233%

Kingsview Partners is honored to be ranked again amongst such a prestigious group. Our firm operates on a client-first philosophy and works diligently to deliver a higher standard of service.” — CEO Sean McGillivray

Kingsview Partners Appears on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Investment Advisory Firm Ranks No. 2485, With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 233%

GRANTS PASS, OR (August 22, 2022) – Inc. magazine has revealed that Kingsview Partners is number 2485 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a leading ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This year marks the fifth consecutive year Kingsview Partners has ranked, having also garnered recognition in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"Kingsview Partners is honored to be ranked again amongst such a prestigious group," says CEO Sean McGillivray. "Our firm operates on a client-first philosophy, and the men and women of Kingsview work diligently to deliver a higher standard of service. Kingsview's uncompromising dedication to that mission, paired with our broad spectrum of offerings, have been the keys to our success within the financial space.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents some of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia all gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Kingsview Partners' fifth ranking on the 2022 Inc 5000 demonstrates a continued tradition of excellence for the firm. Their achievements, particularly given the challenging markets of the last several years, are a testament to the flexibility and resilience of the corporate framework. They also speak to the firm's competitive mindset, which is necessary for long-term success within the financial sector.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate was 230%, and total revenue reached $317.6 billion. Together, the companies added more than 1,179,282 jobs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 23.



About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. Each company pays a fee of $195 for consideration and processing of the application.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.