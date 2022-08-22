Structure, Function, Integration Launches Website - Expands Footprint in the Field of Fascia and Integrated Health
We are very excited to see the journal expand, bringing together the SI community, and sharing compelling articles and information about fascia, SI and movement to a broader audience.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structure, Function, Integration - a publication that provides powerful content focused on fascia and optimizing the structure and function of the human body - has launched a new website, expanding their reach and bringing together the structural integration (SI) community.
Manual therapists (bodyworkers), movement practitioners, medical and integrated health professionals, together with members of the public can find meaningful articles, interviews, and news in the field of fascia and SI.
"We are very excited to see the journal expanding further into the digital space through their new website and Instagram channel, bringing together the SI community, and sharing compelling articles and information about fascia, SI and movement to a broader audience," commented Elisa Cotroneo, RSME/T, Executive Director, International Somatic Movement Education and Therapy Association (ISMETA).
Former Guild of Structural Integration (GSI) faculty and Advanced SI practitioner, Liz Stewart, added "This Is a great step forward for Structural Integrators. It’s exciting and timely to have a journal that includes perspectives and a diverse mix of voices from across our field."
The website contains featured articles from previous editions and makes it easy for users to view and purchase journal editions, search for content based on year and subject matter, and opportunities to submit articles, abstracts or requests for interviews to be featured in the journal.
Currently published tri-annually by the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute, the journal has been in circulation for more than 50 years, undergoing multiple name changes during its history. In 2015 it transitioned from a members-only publication and launched on Amazon to further its reach and make it accessible to people within the SI and bodywork fields, together with clients interested in learning more about Structural and Movement Integration.
"The Dr. Ida Rolf Institute (DIRI) has always been a pioneer in the field of Structural Integration and the launch of the SFI Journal website further demonstrates our commitment to the ongoing research and conversation that brings the SI community closer together in a united cause," commented DIRI Executive Director Christina Howe.
To visit the journal website please go to www.sfijournal.org. As well, a dedicated Instagram www.instagram.com/sfijournal feed has been created to expand the online conversation and allow people to engage further.
Editor-in-Chief Lina Amy Hack commented, “It is an honor to lead and guide the publication of Structure, Function, Integration. Each issue offers instruction, inspiration, and community, whether people pick one article of interest to read or take the deep dive to read the whole thing. This is a profession where the learning never ends, and we are in a time where we need each other more than ever in order to provide the highest quality care to our clients.”
About Structure, Function, Integration
Structure, Function, Integration: Journal of the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute is the leading journal of the structural integration (SI) profession, which is a community of health practitioners who provide somatic education and manual therapy to their clients based on the legacy teachings of Ida P. Rolf, PhD (1896-1979). Published by the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute® (DIRI), this Journal was started by Dr. Rolf as a members-only newsletter featuring articles written by Rolfers® about Rolfing® SI and Rolf Movement® Integration. More recently, SFI features articles by DIRI faculty members, Rolfers, the broader community of SI professionals, and relevant researchers whose work informs the practice of SI work and fascia research. To learn more about the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute, please visit www.rolf.org.
