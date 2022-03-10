Award-Winning California Advisory Firms Consolidate and Rebrand as Mutual Group
Mutual Advisors, LLC and Mutual Securities, Inc. unite under one name with the sole mission of powering their clients’ success.
We see ourselves as a source of power, a generator of knowledge, service, technology and systems – enabling our clients to work smarter and simpler, and to scale even as things become more complex.”CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutual Securities, Inc. and Mutual Advisors, LLC today announced the consolidation of their companies under one name, “Mutual Group”. The rebrand marks their 40th anniversary of growth and success in the registered investment advisor (RIA) space and is the result of more than six months of industry research, focus groups and internal vision work centered on identifying what clients will need to navigate the next 40 years. As Mutual Group they will continue to power the success of their advisors with collaborative, authentic service, and deep expertise in brokerage, compliance, service and operations, and an ongoing focus in leading-edge technology.
— Aaron Jasper, CEO of Mutual Group
“An entrepreneurial spirit has always been in our roots,” says Partner Ryan Sabol, whose parents owned and operated a floral shop when his father, Bill Sabol, decided to further stretch his entrepreneurial muscles by founding Mutual Securities, Inc. in 1982. “My dad recognized a need for real service and authentic relationships in the financial industry, and hence Mutual was born. It’s an honor to be with Mutual to this day, and see our company values – personal, authentic, knowledgeable and collaborative – hold true over time.”
The new brand includes a name change, expansion to Omaha, added services, visual identity, updated tone of voice, messaging, collateral, plus an interactive website. Underpinning all communications is their brand promise Powering your success. The website welcomes users with engaging animation, custom illustrations, and subtle motion design that guide visitors through the site while providing an informative and enjoyable experience. “Technology is an area that we have been investing in significantly for our clients and this new website aligns both our fun company culture and our commitment to being seen as a leader in all areas digitally,” commented Bob Lamberty, VP of Strategy & Solutions.
Mutual CEO Aaron Jasper beams, “We are excited for this new look and chapter. We have merged our B2B services and solutions into one place, yet our mission remains: we measure our success by the success of our clients’. We see ourselves as a source of power, a generator of knowledge, service, technology and systems – enabling our clients to work smarter and simpler, freeing up their time and scaling even as things become more complex.”
The new website can be viewed at mutual.group.
About Mutual Group
Mutual is a B2B company that provides consulting services, operations, technology, brokerage and compliance solutions for registered investment advisory (RIA) firms and individual advisors. Mutual Group currently serves more than 800 financial professionals with assets under management exceeding $8.5 billion and has been continuously striving to grow in knowledge, expertise, and client care since being founded in 1982. For more information about Mutual Group, please visit https://www.mutual.group or follow the company on LinkedIn.
Investment advisory services offered through Mutual Advisors, LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Mutual Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Mutual Advisors, LLC and Mutual Securities, Inc. (collectively “Mutual Group”) are affiliated companies.
