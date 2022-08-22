Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports Hosts USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament in Tampa, August 26-28, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team competed against the Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team in a tournament last year

USAWFL teams from eight cities across the country, including hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team, will compete in the tournament

I have always loved the game of football, but never had an outlet to compete competitively in a league, due to being born paralyzed with no mobility in my legs.” — Tampa Bay Team Captain Matt Gardner