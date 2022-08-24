Insite Solutions Announces Patent Obtained for Perimeter Protective Devices for Floor Signs

Beveled Edge Protective Floor Sign Device

This latest Insite Solutions patent for a proprietary protective floor sign device improves the durability and longevity of visual cues.

With this new 561 Patent, a beveled edge protector is manufactured to fit around any floor sign—and is customizable to suit any size or shape necessary—reducing applied forces for improved longevity.” — Cliff Lowe

YOUNGSVILLE, NC, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insite Solutions (DBA Stop-Painting.com) announces the recent issue of U.S. Patent No. 11,373,561 B1 to inventor and managing company director Cliff Lowe. The patent covers the proprietary design of the company’s Perimeter Protective Device for Floor Signs, a self-adhesive protective border that is installed around the outer edge of a floor sign. This device creates a thicker protective barrier with tapered edges on the inside and outside to guide items and traffic over the floor sign edge to decrease impact force, improving the longevity of the floor sign.

“With a quick internet search in 2005, there was one beveled edge floor tape on the market. In 2022, there are over 24 websites promoting beveled edge floor tape,” Lowe said. “Beveled edges mean longer-lasting tape. Floor signs, however, are die-cut or laser-cut to produce the various shapes available, which creates a 90-degree edge that is easily damaged by industrial traffic.”

A pallet being dragged across that edge, much like a snowplow going down the road, creates a force that can damage sign edges, reducing overall longevity.

“In that same scenario,” Lowe explains, “instead of meeting a 90-degree edge, imagine the pallet meets an edge at our proprietary angle. That angle deflects some of that energy, allowing the floor signs to withstand damage and deterioration better than traditional floor signs. With this new 561 Patent, a beveled edge protector is manufactured to fit around any floor sign—and is customizable to suit any size or shape necessary—reducing applied forces for improved longevity.”

See the beveled edge difference with a free sample box that includes the most popular visual communication tools, including floor marking tape and self-adhesive floor sign samples, to test in your facility. Contact the floor marking specialists from Insite Solutions at (866) 284-1541 or via the sample request form at https://stop-painting.com/free-sample-box/ to request samples.

Insite Solutions manufactures pre-printed and custom floor marking tape, signs, and visual cues for industrial safety in its Youngsville, NC facility, and sells its products throughout the U.S., primarily through an e-commerce site, www.stop-painting.com. With this newest addition, Insite Solutions now has six patents in its patent portfolio.

About InSite Solutions/Stop-Painting.com

Stop-Painting.com is the industry leader for floor and pavement marking products and safety signs. They research, design, and manufacture many of the products they sell. The company’s vast inventory of products includes rolls of tape, footsteps, pallet corner markers, directional arrows, custom-printed signs and floor marking tape, and many more visual cues that increase workplace safety and productivity.

