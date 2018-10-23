Custom Service Hardware Introduces AP-Certified Whiteboard Cleaner

CEDARBURG, WI, USA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturer and online retailer, Custom Service Hardware (CSH), has just introduced Remooble, a new, 100% green, AP-certified whiteboard cleaner safe for schools and children. Remooble’s non-toxic formula is free of perfumes, preservatives, dyes and is non-abrasive. It is the only whiteboard spray cleaner that has the AP seal certifying that is is non-toxic, yet powerful enough to remove the toughest marks and ghosting, without harming the dry erase surface.

CSH has been a wholesale distributor to the wood working, home building, remodeling, and DIY industry since 1977, with the goal of providing high quality, safe and sustainable products at affordable prices. The company continues to expand its product line to include interesting new products that fit within that model.

“Remooble is a great addition to CSH as we continue to seek sustainable, environmentally safe products,” said Timothy Stepanski, CSH’s Director of Marketing. “Remooble is not only safe for the environment—but certified safe to use even by kids!” he continued.

About CSH

Established in 1977 as a waterbed manufacturer, CSH transitioned to manufacturing and importing hardware for furniture and cabinet makers in the 1990’s before entering into the cabinet distribution business. Today, CSH supplies over 50,000 products to builders, contractors, and homeowners worldwide. With 100,000 square feet of warehouse space and 45 full-time employees, CSH has become a leader in the wholesale hardware and accessories industry.