STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol the United Arab Emirates

Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its newly developed environmental health and safety (EHS) audit protocol for the United Arab Emirates. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS, Abu Dhabi and Dubai requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
In the United Arab Emirates (ARE), the core principles of law are based on Sharia law. However, most legislation is based on a mix of Islamic and European concepts of civil law. Federal Laws primarily establish the framework requirements for labour, commercial, and the environmental issues, while Ministerial Resolutions, Ministerial Decrees, and Executive Regulations implement the specific details. Other types of legislation include Circulars, Codes of Safety Practice, and Technical Guidelines.
ARE legislation is available through government websites, including:
• Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE): https://www.moccae.gov.ae/en/
legislations.aspx#page=1 (last accessed June 2022); and
• Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE): https://www.mohre.gov.ae/en/
laws-and-regulations/laws.aspx (last accessed June 2022).
Environment
The government agency for environment has undergone change over time. It was instituted as the Supreme Committee for Environment in 1975 and changed to the Federal Environment Agency in 1993 and the Ministry of Environment and Water in 2006. In 2016, the Ministry of Environment and Water was expanded to manage all aspects related to climate change and was reestablished as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). MOCCAE addresses the issue of climate change through the implementation of comprehensive policies and initiatives to mitigate and adapt to climate change protect environmental systems.
The strategic goals of MOCCAE include, amongst others:
• Safeguarding environmental health and facilitating the country’s transition to a green economy;
• Ensuring the sustainability of the country’s ecosystems;
• Promoting food diversity and ensure its sustainability;
• Reducing the impact of climate change in line with economic development priorities; and
• Strengthening the enforcement of environmental legislation.
MOCCAE is responsible for proposing legislation and formulate plans, strategies, policies,
programs and initiatives that mitigate the impact of climate change in the country. Examples of key environment legislation include:
• Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, for the Protection and Development of the Environment;
• Order No. 27 of 2021, amending Some Provisions of Ministerial Order No. 37 of 2001, on the implementing Regulations of Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, for the Protection and Development of the Environment;
• Ministerial Law No. 12 of 2006; and
• Regulation for Handling Hazardous Materials, Hazardous Wastes and Medical Wastes.
Health and Safety
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) is the primary agency for labour and occupational health and safety issues. MOHRE has adopted a comprehensive system of policies, standards, regulatory instruments, institutional partnerships and services in order to protect the work environment and enhance the job market.
The strategic goals of MOHRE include:
• Empowerment of Emiratis;
• Protection of all workers; and
• Efficiency of the labour market.
MOHRE is responsible for proposed federal laws that regulate business and labour affairs. Examples of key health and safety legislation include:
• Administrative Decision No. 28 of 2022, Concerning Occupational Health & Safety & Labor Accommodations;
• Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, Regarding the Regulation of Labour Relations; and
• Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022, Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labor.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
