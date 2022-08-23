MSUFCU Launches Larky’s nudge® to Strengthen Digital Member Engagement
University-affiliated credit union improves awareness and digital engagement by implementing push notification technologyANN ARBOR, MI, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., August 23, 2022 – Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has launched its nudge® platform with East Lansing, Mich.-based Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). By instituting Larky’s push notification technology, MSUFCU will be able to increase awareness of its products and offerings, and proactively engage with their members digitally in a new way.
Through nudge®, MSUFCU can provide a wide variety of tailored messages to their membership base of more than 320,000 members, including alerts to promote community loyalty offers, branch satisfaction surveys, cashback offers, holiday reminders and financial tips. After conducting a pilot program with Larky, MSUFCU saw an aggregate tap rate of more than 16%, as well as a satisfaction survey completion rate of 12%.
“At MSUFCU, we strive to cultivate positive, long-lasting relationships with our members, and we’re excited to launch Larky’s nudge® that will better enable us to provide impactful experiences,” said Ami Iceman-Haueter, Chief Research and Digital Experience Officer at MSUFCU. “Following the success of the pilot, our team is confident that rolling nudge® out to our membership base is an incredible opportunity to engage with our members in new ways. Launching nudge® is a great way for us to meet our members where they are by addressing their unique needs and further establish ourselves as a community resource.”
Dedicated to helping financial institutions effectively communicate with their increasingly digital audience, Larky’s nudge® platform integrates into a bank or credit union’s existing mobile banking application, which results in increased app engagement and greater use of the institution’s mobile banking platform. Through timely lock-screen alerts and location-based notifications, the platform guides account holders to helpful information and updates, such as details on credit card offerings, auto loan options, e-statement adoption initiatives and local branch news.
The platform’s geolocation capabilities provide financial institutions the option to communicate the right message at a relevant and applicable time, setting and/or location. In addition, Larky’s nudge® delivers turnkey mobile push notification campaigns that can be easily customized or edited to fit an institution’s specific marketing priorities and target audience needs.
“The power of push notification technology is unparalleled in driving consumer mobile banking engagement,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “The nudge® platform leverages actionable lock-screen notifications to deliver endless opportunities for connection between financial institutions and their account holders. Our team is proud to have the opportunity to aid MSUFCU in its pursuit to adaptively reach and engage members with the right messages at the right times.”
###
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Angelo D. Jones II
William Mills Agency
+1 678-781-7230
email us here