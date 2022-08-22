State Auditor's E-Update - 8/19/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Released: OPEB Trust Investment Reporting Form

3. New Video: Tax Increment Financing (TIF): A Primer for City Councils (& Other TIF Authorities)

4. Released: 2021 Asset Forfeitures in Minnesota Report

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access by Employees

This week my office released the 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report during a listening session with law enforcement representatives, policy makers, and other stakeholders. See item #4 for more details.

You may view the event and hear the discussion on our YouTube page.

The press release includes highlights from the full report.

If you would like to share your own feedback, please contact us at State.Auditor@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Released: OPEB Trust Investment Reporting Form



The investment reporting form for OPEB trusts has been released and is available for completion through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). An e-mail containing SAFES login information and instructions for accessing and completing the reporting form has been sent to each trust administrator. If you have any questions regarding the reporting requirement, or if you did not receive an e-mail with your login information, please contact us at OPEB@osa.state.mn.us.

Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) include all benefits, other than pensions, promised to retirees. Minnesota law permits local government entities to create trusts to set aside money to pay future OPEB obligations. Administrators for these trusts are to annually report and certify certain investment information by October 25 to the Office of the State Auditor.

3. New Video: Tax Increment Financing (TIF): A Primer for City Councils (& Other TIF Authorities)



The TIF Division is excited to announce a new video meant to provide a brief overview of key concepts and considerations for decision makers considering whether to approve the use of TIF. You can find the video on the OSA website.

See all of the available OSA training videos on our website.

If you have any questions please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Released: 2021 Asset Forfeitures in Minnesota Report



This week State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report. Auditor Blaha announced that 295 law enforcement agencies reported a total of 6,217 completed forfeitures, up from 5,785 completed forfeitures in 2020. In 2021, vehicles accounted for 63 percent of property seized, followed by cash at 25 percent, firearms at 11 percent, and other property at one percent.

The complete report is available on the OSA website.

The press release is available on the OSA website.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Computer Access by Employees



In many public entities, technology staff is responsible for granting computer access to employees. The technology staff should be notified when an employee ends public employment so that the former employee’s access to the entity’s computer network can be terminated. Technology staff should also be notified when an employee transfers to a position where the need for data is more limited than it had been in the former position, so that the employee’s access to not public information is appropriately restricted.

By communicating changes in employee status to technology staff on a timely basis, access to an entity’s computer network and applications can be controlled and safeguarded.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.