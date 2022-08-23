Five Sigma Partners with Claims-as-a-Service Provider Claim Technology to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Insurers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance claims management solutions (CMS), today announced that it has joined Claim Technology’s Tech Partner Program. The partnership provides Five Sigma customers access to an Insurtech Marketplace of over 50 innovative insurance technology partners, helping them accelerate digital transformation and create better products.
“The combination of Five Sigma’s SaaS claims management solution and Claim Technology’s no-code automation tools enables insurance carriers, insurtechs and third-party administrators (TPAs) to create highly automated processes in the cloud,” said Michael Lewis, CEO at Claim Technology.
The key benefits for insurers include:
1. Get up and running with a cloud-native, SaaS claims management solution in weeks, not months.
2. Speed up claims resolution with automated workflows, reporting and open APIs.
3. Create unlimited customer journeys, with best-in-class technology embedded inside.
“Our customers are already leveraging the power of flexible SaaS and open APIs to scale their success. By partnering with Claim Technology, they now have the opportunity to take digital maturity to the next level and unlock even greater business value,” said Oded Barak, co-founder and CEO at Five Sigma.
About Claim Technology
Claim Technology's insurtech marketplace provides API access to over 50 best-in-class insurtech providers, from quotes to claims. Choose from plug & play solutions that can be deployed in minutes from our 1-Click Insurtech Marketplace, or use our no-code platform tools to configure highly complex automated insurance processes in the cloud as a wrapper on top of your legacy systems. Claim Technology have been industry award finalists 18 times and named a Future50 up-and-coming insurtech. For more information, please visit: https://claimtechnology.co.uk/
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven claims management solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, please visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com/
