Pat Pattison’s Best of California” wins California Image Award from the Native Daughters of the Golden West.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Native Daughters of the Golden West awarded their California Image Award to Pat Pattison the host of “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” TV show. The award is in “recognition of his commitment to the past and positive future of California”.

The award was given at the Native Daughter’s Grand Parlor Annual Meeting in Rohnert Park, California. At the ceremony, Pattison was presented the award by Carol Markel from Grace Parlor No. 242, Fullerton, Native Daughters of the Golden West that nominated him. The ceremony was presided over by current Grand President Susan Collins.

In his acceptance remarks, Pattison said, “I am a second-generation Californian whose family came here in the 1890s. The goal of our TV show is to bring good news about California and to educate and promote the history of California’s past.” “We look forward to getting ideas for shows from the Native Daughters and Native Sons of the Golden West for our upcoming season”, he said.

“Pat Pattison’s Best of California” is a syndicated 30-minute TV show airing in over 31 markets nationally on the FunRoads TV Network and available in over 41 million homes. It is also seen on many CW affiliates airing Sundays at 12:30 pm on CW 5 in San Luis Obispo & Santa Barbara and Palm Springs. It also airs on FOX 58 in Bakersfield Sundays at 5:30 pm.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West is a fraternal and patriotic organization established in 1886 that strives to improve the state of California through service to its citizens and landmarks. As one of the oldest associations of diverse California-born leaders, its mission is to preserve California’s history and better the quality of life through active participation in education and community service. The NDGW is headquartered in San Francisco in their Julia Morgan-designed historic Home which houses residential areas, meeting rooms, a museum, and corporate offices.

