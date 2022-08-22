John Baasch Augers Introduces New Line of CEMA Augers
Leading auger manufacturer John Baasch Auger is now offering CEMA augers.GRAND ISLAND , NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Baasch Auger of Grand Island, Nebraska, has been manufacturing and supplying high quality industrial auger systems for clients around the U.S. for years. They have recently announced an exciting new development: John Baasch Auger will now be stocking CEMA Augers and Troughs. Select sizes will be manufactured and made available in their inventory for pickup or shipment.
CEMA is an auger standard that was created to ensure the safety and efficiency of auger conveying systems. CEMA specifications define proper auger ratios including bolt diameter to shaft size, shaft size to pipe size, and auger length to diameter. CEMA augers from the product line at John Baasch Auger are engineered to meet these specifications.
CEMA augers can be manufactured with different flighting types for different applications. Typically, standard helicoid flighting is used for lighter applications, harder sectional flighting is used for heavier applications. John Baasch Auger also offers stainless flighting for applications where corrosion resistance is needed.
Because CEMA augers are pre-engineered, customers will be able to purchase products directly from the John Baasch inventory, without having to wait for the product to be manufactured. This will shorten lead times without diminishing the quality of the products offered by John Baasch Auger.
The introduction of the CEMA auger line will help promote the mission of John Baasch Auger, which — according to CFO Riley Baasch — is “to provide top quality products with a great price and cut down lead time.”
John Baasch Auger is a leading manufacturer of high quality industrial auger systems. They serve a wide array of industries, including agriculture, concrete, manufacturing, ethanol, and meat packing. For more information about John Baasch Auger, visit https://www.johnbaaschauger.com/.
