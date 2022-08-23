Heal from a painful existence with chronic migraines with Lee Canter's inspiring healing journey
My Migraine Breakthrough presents key insights to enable migraine sufferers to finally leave the darkness of their migraines behind and reclaim their lives back
“My mission is to share with other migraine sufferers all I have learned about this treatment approach that can offer a journey to healing.” ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Canter’s chronic migraine journey can be summarized by the following grim numbers: 7 years practically bedridden, 10 doctors, 15 medications, 3 hospitalizations, 2 pain psychologists, and 6 alternative medicine treatments. None of these brought him the relief he needed. His life was consumed by the darkness of this debilitating disease. In his resourceful book, My Migraine Breakthrough, he does not dwell on how sick he was, but instead, he focuses on what he learned that enabled him to once and for all cure his migraines.
— Lee Canter
A nationally known, best-selling educator and author, he used his dogged research skills to find and study an evidence-based mind body treatment approach that guided his path to a cure for his migraines. Known by several names, TMS (Tension Myositis Syndrome), PPD (Psychophysiologic Disorder) or The Mind-Body Syndrome, this innovative treatment approach focuses on the role stress and trauma, both current and from the past, can have on the brain and nervous system, resulting in the development of migraines. Countless migraine sufferers around the world, for whom traditional medical interventions have not been effective, have successfully used this treatment approach to cure their migraines.
Lee states: “My mission is to share with other migraine sufferers all I have learned about this treatment approach that can offer a journey to healing.”
Lee's deep research into the mind-body treatment approach took him on a journey out of the darkness of his migraines, and into the light of a reclaimed life. Now, in his inspiring, easy-to-follow story he presents in detail the steps he followed that helped him ultimately recover:
- Step One Learn: What he learned about the role stress, thoughts and feelings can play in the frequency and severity of migraines and what recent research tells us about how these factors can be dramatically reduced.
- Step Two Accept: Why accepting a new treatment approach that can cure your migraines is so important to recovering.
- Step Three Soothe and Heal: How to use mind body treatment strategies to soothe and heal the impact stress has on the brain and nervous system enabling you to heal from migraines.
Follow Lee's journey to cure his chronic migraines in this fascinating memoir filled with key insights and resources that may enable other migraine sufferers, to find the root cause of their problem and finally leave the darkness their migraines have cast upon their lives behind.
Besides the book, Lee Canter has also founded a non-profit organization named after his book, My Migraine Breakthrough with the mission to educate migraine sufferers in the use of this evidence-based mind-body migraine treatment approach. All of the net proceeds of sales of the book are going to be used to support Lee Canter's organization.
Lee Canter is a renowned educator, author, and researcher. He is the author of forty books for educators and parents which have sold over one million copies.
As he aged, Lee fell victim to chronic migraines which were not helped by years of extensive treatments by both physicians and alternative healthcare professionals. His dogged research skills led him to find and study a breakthrough evidence-based mind body approach that guided his path to curing his migraines.
He is the patient advocate member of the prestigious Psychophysiologic Disorder Association Board of Directors, the leading professional organization of mind body medicine practitioners.
Lee lives in Manhattan Beach, California with his beloved wife Barbara, and his dog Dude. He loves spending time with his children and grandchildren, his photography and charitable work.
Lee Canter
My Migraine Breakthrough
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook