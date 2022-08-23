This Education Nonprofit Invites You To “Learn Your Adventure” Through Their New Web Design Made In Miami

Homepage design for miami-based non-profit Odyssey Earth by Regular Animal Search tab design for miami-based non-profit Odyssey Earth by Regular Animal Video gallery design for Odyssey Earth by Miami-based marketing agency Regular Animal

Regular Animal creates a new website for Odyssey Earth, based on the idea that users can learn while enjoying an adventure on their new site.

Our strategy was to entice and engage audiences with immersion, so they can fit in and feel like they are not only learning but living an adventure.” — Ana Meira