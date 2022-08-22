Submit Release
Route 3160 Business Loop 376 Traffic Stoppage Today in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur today, Monday, August 22 weather permitting.

A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on Business Loop 376 in each direction between Hanger Road and International Drive at approximately noon today, Monday, August 22. Crews from Cast and Baker will conduct blasting operations for development work related to the Allegheny County Airport Authority cargo building project.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Airport Authority media relations at 412-472-3557.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


