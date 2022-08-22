I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Continue this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on I-376 (Parkway East) in the municipalities of Penn Hills and Monroeville and Wilkins Township, Allegheny County will continue Monday and Tuesday nights, August 22-23 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations requiring the closure of two lanes of outbound (eastbound) I-376 near the Monroeville (Exit 84A) and Plum (Exit 84B) interchanges will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.

PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct the work. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

