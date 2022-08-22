Emmy Award Winners Wayne Brady and Christopher Jackson Join 4CLAB Students to Perform LIVE at the Ford, Saturday, Aug 27
Event will celebrate (4C's: create; collaborate; communicate; to build community) transformation of students' grief, rage, and tears into joy, light, and hope.
The performance on August 27th is a celebration of the 4C's: to create; collaborate; communicate; to build community. A culmination of transforming our grief, rage, and tears into joy, light & hope.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4C LAB is driven by Four C's: create; communicate; collaborate; to build community. It is how the group acts on these values that makes 4C LAB a unique 501(c)(3) arts organization. The organization is prepping for a huge show this week on Saturday, August 27th at The Ford Amphitheatre with board members Wayne Brady and Christopher Jackson, co-headlining LIVE on stage with performances on tap with 4CLAB students including an original poem “Be A Light” performed by 4C LAB Co-Lab Creative Residency students and Wayne Brady's song “Back in the Day” performed with 4C LAB Alumni Dancers.
Executive Artistic Director of 4C LAB, Marissa Herrera said, "4C LAB is here. Yet, over the last few years, as our communities navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and social (in)justices, we didn't know if we'd survive. But as one of our young creative visionaries shared, 'We NEED the safe space of 4C LAB now, more than ever,' so we made the commitment to keep 4C LAB alive. The performance on August 27th at the Ford Amphitheatre is a celebration of the 4C's: to create; collaborate; communicate; to build community. A culmination of transforming our grief, rage, and tears into our joy, light, and hope."
Co-founder Marissa Herrera said, "As we CREATE, 4C LAB is not engaged in "art for art's sake." Instead, we work in a sacred and safe space where young creative visionaries and emerging community leaders can use the arts to share diverse stories with the power to transform and impact others. As we COMMUNICATE, we amplify the personal and social issues experienced and witnessed by young people in communities throughout Los Angeles. When we COLLABORATE, we engage in necessary dialogue to inspire actions that move the needle towards social justice. As we are BUILDING COMMUNITY, we demonstrate what an equitable and anti-racist organization can help young people achieve when it offers an encouraging environment that supports the holistic needs of all its stakeholders."
As 4CLAB acts upon these values, their mission is to distinguish themselves in the Los Angeles arts community as an organization that is making arts education more equitable and accessible to Black, Indigenous & People of Color, and other marginalized youth living in underserved communities.
Herrera added, "Thank you to Christopher Jackson and Wayne Brady for your dedication to 4C LAB. You are the epitome of "Creative Visionaries." To 4C LAB’s young creative visionaries: Your courage to keep moving forward through your art-making, vision, and stories, rising above in a world that "tries" to keep you silent and complacent, is inspiring. Your stories matter, YOU matter."
4CLAB thanks its generous sponsors who made this event possible, including Klooma, City National Bank, Athens Services and The Ramirez Family. A big THANK YOU is also in order for the community of love warriors who "dance in the trenches" to ensure the students of 4CLAB are well taken care of including, Go As If, Big Man Bakes, Event Committee (Thea Nash, James Ramirez, Grecia Sarmiento, Beth Tishler, Kevin Vigilia ), 4C LAB Board of Directors (Joseph Collins, Mario Davila, Kim Belcher Morris, Elizabeth Ramirez, Boram Lee), 4C LAB Creative Advisory Board (Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Dominic Colon, OG Arabian Prince), and the families and community of 4C LAB.
The 4CLAB creative team in partnership with The Ford Amphitheatre include, 4CLAB co-founder, Executive Artistic Director and Choreographer, Marissa Herrera, Brandi Tanille Carter/Development Specialist and External Relations, Ricky Abilez/Event Manager and Executive Assistant, Cydney Watson/Programs Coordinator & Alumni Relations, Amber Dickerson/Stage Manager, Jeanine Taylor/JCEC Public Relations, Allison Sano/Production Assistant and Alicia Coca/Sponsorships Assistant.
About 4CLAB
4C LAB is a 501(c)3 arts organization based in Los Angeles, California, that provides arts immersion programming led by professional teaching artists and centered around the four C’s: CREATE, COMMUNICATE, COLLABORATE, and COMMUNITY.
About Christopher Jackson/4CLAB Board Member
Christopher Jackson began his career in 1995 starring in the Off-Broadway musical Time and the Wind by composer Galt MacDermot of Hair fame. He made his Broadway debut in 1997 as an ensemble member and the understudy for Simba in the Original Broadway Cast of The Lion King. That same year he portrayed Vertus in the short lived Broadway musical Holler If Ya Hear Me which was based on the life of Tupac. In 2015, Jackson originated the role of President George Washington in the smash Broadway musical Hamilton. He was nominated for a Tony Award and concluded his run on November 13, 2016. Beginning with the 2016–2017 season, he plays Chunk Palmer in the CBS courtroom drama Bull. Jackson's film and TV work includes Moana, Tracers, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, A Gifted Man, And Just Like That and Nurse Jackie He is also a member of hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme. He has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for composing music and lyrics for television; he won the “Outstanding Original Song” Emmy Award in 2011 for his lyrics to "What I Am," which he co-wrote for Sesame Street with Bill Sherman.
About Wayne Brady/4CLAB Board Member
Wayne Brady is an American television personality, comedian, actor, and singer. He is a regular on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway? He was the host of the daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show, was the original host of Fox's Don't Forget the Lyrics!, and has hosted Let's Make a Deal since its 2009 revival. Brady also performed in the Tony Award–winning musical Kinky Boots on Broadway as Simon—who is also drag queen Lola—from November 2015 to March 2016, and as James Stinson on the American TV series How I Met Your Mother. Brady is
a five-time Emmy Award winner, winning his first for his work on Whose Line? in 2003, two more in the next year for The Wayne Brady Show, and two for Let's Make a Deal. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, for his cover of the Sam Cooke song "A Change Is Gonna Come".
