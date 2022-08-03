An Evening with Christopher Jackson & Wayne Brady Produced in Partnership with 4C LAB
Legends of Broadway, music, and comedy come together for a night of storytelling and live performance to raise support for Los Angeles youth arts group.
(4C LAB) is an organization that is making arts education more equitable and accessible to youth living in underserved communities who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC).”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Brady and Christopher Jackson, legends of Broadway, music, and comedy come together for a night of storytelling and live performance to raise awareness and support for youth arts organization, 4C LAB. The live performance will take place under the stars at the beautiful open air venue of the historic Ford Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 27th at 8:00pm (gate opens at 6:30pm). The John Anson Ford Theatre is a music venue in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The 1,200-seat outdoor amphitheater is situated within the Cahuenga Pass within the Santa Monica Mountains.
— Marissa Herrera/Co-Founder 4C LAB
In a night dedicated to live performance and storytelling, co-produced by 4C LAB, Jackson and Brady will share their professional journeys, answer questions from fans, and perform original songs and covers on The Ford stage. Christopher Jackson has led an award-winning Broadway career defining the roles of Benny in In the Heights and George Washington in Hamilton. Five-time Emmy winner and Grammy-nominated Wayne Brady earned a national spotlight on "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and numerous Broadway credits.
4C LAB, a 501(c)3 arts organization based in Los Angeles, California, provides arts immersion programming led by professional teaching artists and is centered around the four C’s: CREATE, COMMUNICATE, COLLABORATE, and COMMUNITY. 4C LAB inspires positive social impact in communities by creating safe spaces for young people to share their stories through artistic expression. The organization nurtures and teaches youth to create original work across a variety of art forms and grow the creative community across Los Angeles.
4C LAB founders, Marissa Herrera and Darci-Manzo Piron are two Mexican-American/Native American women representing the Tongva and Lipan Apache nations, each with careers in the arts spanning over two decades. As a seasoned public arts educator, Marissa observed many high-school and college-aged students beginning to find their voice through the arts, just as they were aging out of no-cost public arts programming.
During these years, the pair also worked in systematically racist and oppressive organizations under the leadership of those who did not identify as or could not relate to the needs of Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) and did not share power. As a result, the two Los Angeles natives envisioned an arts organization where BIPOC youth, ages 15-20, could train in the arts and for careers in the creative economy, while having equity at the center of its programs, structures, community relationships, and operations. With this vision, Marissa and Darci created 4C LAB with a commitment to providing equitable opportunities and access to all stakeholders.
Herrera said, "4C LAB is not engaged in art for art's sake. Instead, we are working in a sacred and safe space where young creative visionaries and emerging community leaders use the arts to share diverse stories with the power to transform and impact others."
Piron said, "As we COMMUNICATE, we amplify the personal and social issues experienced and witnessed by young people in communities throughout Los Angeles. When we COLLABORATE, we engage in necessary dialogue that incites actions that move the needle towards social justice. As we are BUILDING COMMUNITY, we demonstrate what an equitable and anti-racist organization can help young people achieve when it offers an encouraging environment that supports the holistic needs of all its stakeholders."
Herrera added, "As we act upon these values, we distinguish ourselves in the Los Angeles arts community as an organization that is making arts education more equitable and accessible to youth living in underserved communities who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC)."
Specifically, 4C LAB offers its youth members programming, public performances, and events 100% at no cost, ensuring everyone has equal access. Intuitively, the organization engages teaching artists and guest artists, of which 95% identify as BIPOC, with 75% of them growing up, or continuing to reside, in the communities it represents. The group also develops organically bilingual works, through the participation of youth, of which 70% are bilingual.
For quality control and best practices, 4C LAB engages feedback and input from its young performers through pre and post-program surveys and testimonials, allowing their insights to inform and integrate into the curriculum.
To learn more about 4C LAB or to support the organization go online at https://4clab.org/. To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.theford.com/events/performances/1969/2022-08-27/an-evening-with-christopher-jackson-wayne-brady.
