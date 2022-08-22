STP and Antea Group announce the release of its recently updated EHS Audit Protocol for Bangladesh 2022.
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Antea Group announce the release of f its recently updated Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Audit Protocol for Bangladesh 2022. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is April 2022.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are now also prepared by Antea Group in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, Antea Group has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Supreme Court of Bangladesh is the highest court of the land, followed by the High Court and Appellate Divisions. The head of the judiciary is the Chief Justice of Bangladesh, who sits on the Supreme Court. The courts have wide latitude in judicial review, and judicial precedent is supported by Article 111 of the Constitution. The Constitution is the highest legislation in Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s legal system is based on common law and its principal source of laws are acts of Parliament. The Bangladesh Code, which began in 1836, includes a list of all laws in force in the country. While most Bangladeshi law is secular; marriage, divorce, and inheritance are governed by Islamic, Hindu and Christian family law. The Constitution includes a list of fundamental rights inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Bangladesh is an active member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) since 1972.
The Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995 was enacted for fulfilling three major objectives, namely: conservation of the environment, improvement of environmental standards and the control and mitigation of environmental pollution. The Act was formulated on the basis of the policy framework provided by the Environment Policy of 1992 and the National Environment Management Action Plan (NEMAP) of 1995. The Act is the basis upon which the Department of Environment is formed, the Director General (DG) is appointed, Environment Impact Assessment is carried out and Ecologically Critical Areas are determined. The Act also defines certain environmental offences and prescribes their punishments. Moreover, to supplement and fulfill the objectives of the Act, the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Rules, 1997 were adopted (in accordance with section 20 of the Act). The Rules outline and provide additional guidance on standards for air, water and other components of the environment as laid out under the Act.
The current regulatory framework of the country on occupational health and safety refers mainly to the workers of industries but does not cover all occupations of the country. The Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 is the most important labour legislation in the country and covers the main laws related to occupational health and safety. In 2006, the Bangladesh Labour Act consolidated 25 separate acts into a single labour code. The Act identifies details of the labour recruitment process, labour-employer relationships, minimum wages, wage payment, incidental costs, occupational hazards, collective bargaining, dispute resolution and workplace environment. The Act has been amended three times since its formulation, and in 2018 was amended to expand labour rights, which brought tangible changes on the guarantee of financial benefits to new mothers and gives the right to any worker to freely join trade unions.
Furthermore, on September 15, 2015, the Bangladesh government introduced the Bangladesh Labour Rules, in accordance with section 351 of the Labour Act, 2006, in order to more effectively carry out the requirements of the Act. Some key areas addressed by the Rules include requirements that cover employment policy/service rules, registration of manpower supply agency, establishment organogram, appointment letters, various registers, investigation of misconduct and punishment, festival bonuses, guidelines regarding provident fund management, provisions related to holidays, wages, health and fire safety, forms for filling out cases in court, and guidelines for obtaining approval of factory plans and any extension thereof.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Antea Group
Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.
