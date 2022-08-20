Jackson County Man Charged with Arson, Vandalism

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jackson County man.

In December 2021, fire investigators responded to a fire at 419 Goolsby Lane in Celina. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Michael Wallace as the individual responsible for the fire.

On August 19, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Michael Eugene Wallace (DOB 06/12/1985), charging him with one count of Arson, and one count of Vandalism between $10,000-$60,000. On the same day, Wallace was taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.