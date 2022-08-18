2022-08-18 09:03:23.273 Show Me Cash Jackpot a 'Very Good Surprise'

Submit Release
2022-08-18 Show Me Cash Jackpot a 'Very Good Surprise'

A retired couple matched all five numbers drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash drawing on Aug. 5, winning the $50,000 jackpot. 

After checking the numbers on the Missouri Lottery website, the winners found themselves in a state of shock. 

“I looked at the five numbers on the ticket and told my wife, ‘I think we won,’” the husband shared. “We both have worked our whole lives, so this was a very good surprise.”

The lucky ticket was purchased at O’Malley’s Market, 9820 Lackland Road in Overland, with the winning number combination of 4, 13, 15, 17, and 18.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $80,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.
 

