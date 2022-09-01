MusicIncite Announces emuso/PracticeSuite PRO

About

MUSICINCITE, LIMITED MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to practice music, be that in rhythm, technique, theory, fretboard navigation, chord and scale usage, or ear training. Emuso™/PracticeSuite PRO can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge and technique are undeveloped. The way we naturally learn has guided the innovations in media synchronization, lesson content interactions and through the UX design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.

