GeoCTRL: Platinum award winner at the dotCOMM Awards 2022

GeoCTRL leadership: Anna Pak, Mark Forster, Helmut Lasser. dotCOMM Platinum Winner. Credit: Roger Hofstetter für BILANZ
GeoCTRL has been announced a Platinum winner at the dotCOMM Awards 2022 competition for its innovative industry-first activity density mobile application.
We wanted to achieve 3 things: 1) provide the best activity density data to public/private stakeholders 2) make data available on the go via a mobile app, and 3) provide a simple-to-use interface.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoCTRL became a Platinum winner in the dotCOMM Awards 2022 competition presenting the industry-first mobile application for location data analysis developed for its client. The simple-to-use interface allows academics and professionals to run complex location analytics studies on population movement in just a few clicks on their screen.
— Mark Forster, CEO of GeoCTRL AG
Location insights can help identify where infrastructure dollars are best spent or which locations are more popular for business. It allows identifying continuously changing human movement behavior and analyzing the competitive or environmental landscape. These insights open up new possibilities in impact forecasting, risk assessment, disaster management, infrastructure planning and deployment, sustainable development, and business growth.
Activity Density provides direct insight with the living population density heat map. It also captures how and when people move around a given study area that would otherwise be difficult to capture, like in parks, dense city centers, stadiums, and recreation centers. These insights play a crucial role in industries such as Transportation Planning, Urban Planning & Design, Smart City, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and more.
CEO Mark Forster on the mobile app: “We wanted to achieve three things: 1) provide the best activity density data to public/private stakeholders in a time when we’re all discussing infrastructure 2) make data and insights available on the go in an industry-first mobile app, and 3) provide a simple-to-use interface.”
dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how we market and communicate products and services.
Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There were more than 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Europe, and many other countries in the dotCOMM Awards 2022 competition.
