One Injured in Shelburne ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

August 22, 2022

Shelburne, NH – On Saturday, August 20, 2022, a New Hampshire man sustained serious injuries after rolling his ATV while riding on private property in the town of Shelburne.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., David Wilson, 47, of Stratham, NH was taking a relative for an ATV ride across a field on property owned by his family. Upon coming over a rise and down a small hill, Wilson lost control of the machine. Wilson was able to push his passenger, who was a minor, clear of the machine before it rolled, but subsequently was thrown to the ground himself in the ensuing crash. Following the crash, the minor ran to another family member for help. This individual subsequently ran to the scene and made a 911 call for assistance.

Upon receiving the call for help, rescue personnel responded to the scene. Wilson was found to be conscious but in a lot of pain, and subsequently taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Wilson was later transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH for additional treatment. Wilson’s minor passenger also was taken to the hospital out of caution, but was found to only have sustained very minor injuries.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Investigators from NH Fish and Game were assisted by New Hampshire State Police during the response to this incident.